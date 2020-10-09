1/1
Nelda Martin Rundell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nelda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUNDELL, Nelda Martin Age 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, October 6. Nelda was the daughter of Arthur and Annabelle Martin, sister of Vivian Martin Swenson, mother of Eddy and Don Rundell, grandmother of Natalie Tompkins, Neal Rundell, James Vest and Drew Rundell, and great grandmother of Rylie and Avery Rundell and Klaire Tompkins. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister and her son Don. Nelda was a native Austinite and lifelong member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church. She loved her family, her church, and her Swedish Heritage, including afternoon coffee with a "sliver" of something sweet. Nelda's family extends heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the patience and loving care given to her by the family of caregivers from the Pointe Assisted Living and Resolutions Hospice, both of Cedar Park. Private family graveside services will be officiated by Pastor Karl Gronberg, and if desired, memorials may be made in Nelda's name to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 200 West Anderson Lane, Austin, Texas.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved