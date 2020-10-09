RUNDELL, Nelda Martin Age 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, October 6. Nelda was the daughter of Arthur and Annabelle Martin, sister of Vivian Martin Swenson, mother of Eddy and Don Rundell, grandmother of Natalie Tompkins, Neal Rundell, James Vest and Drew Rundell, and great grandmother of Rylie and Avery Rundell and Klaire Tompkins. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister and her son Don. Nelda was a native Austinite and lifelong member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church. She loved her family, her church, and her Swedish Heritage, including afternoon coffee with a "sliver" of something sweet. Nelda's family extends heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the patience and loving care given to her by the family of caregivers from the Pointe Assisted Living and Resolutions Hospice, both of Cedar Park. Private family graveside services will be officiated by Pastor Karl Gronberg, and if desired, memorials may be made in Nelda's name to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 200 West Anderson Lane, Austin, Texas.