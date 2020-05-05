|
MCMILLIN, Nell Clark Nell McMillin, age 73, passed away on April 24, 2020 at San Gabriel Rehabilitation and Care Center in Round Rock, Texas. Nell was born in Sugarland, Texas, on March 1, 1947 to the late Raymond and Edith Clark. The family later moved to Florence, Texas, where Nell attended school, later graduating from Florence High School in 1965. During that time, she was active in pep squad, basketball, volleyball, and softball. Nell married David McMillin on August 2, 1974. She was involved in his electrical contracting business and together they owned a marina on Lake Travis. She worked for H & R Block for over 25 years and was accounting manager at the state agency ECPTOTE, where she retired at age 69 after 27 years of service. She was an avid bowler and she served as director and treasurer of Austin Women's Bowling Association. She was a member of the Mahomet Cemetery Association and enjoyed watching sports, especially her favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father Bill Harrell and her husband of 44 years, David McMillin. Nell is survived by aunts, Margaret Jackson, Laverne Gates and husband Charles; uncle, Ray Kelley; and many cousins. She is also survived by her step-daughters Melissa Johnson, Cynthia French, Leslie McMillin-Bowers and their families. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Steve and Tammy Muñoz and their daughter, Stefanie (Nell's goddaughter), for their love, support, and friendship for over 20 years. Visitation will be held from noon to 1:00pm, with services beginning at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the Colonial Chapel of Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N Lamar Blvd, in Austin. Burial will follow in Mahomet Cemetery near Bertram, Texas. It is necessary for visitors to bring and wear masks and practice social distancing for the visitation and services. Online condolences may be made at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 5, 2020