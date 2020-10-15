RANNEY, Nellie Jean Billingsley Nellie Jean Billingsley Ranney was born to James Nathan and Wanda Eula Fisher Billingsley on January 20, 1941, in Hamilton County, Texas. She attended Liberty-Ohio Elementary school and in the eighth grade, she was transferred to Evant Junior High School where she graduated from in 1958. After graduation, she went to Austin, Texas to attend Nixon-Clay Commercial College. It was there that she met Richard Larry Ranney and they were married on April 30, 1960. To this union was born Richard Lynn Ranney and Lisa Jean Ranney. Jean began work for the State Highway Department (now TxDot) in January 1959 and worked there for 32 years in various divisions and with many wonderful people. She retired in March 1992. Jean also worked for a year at St. John Lutheran Church in Hamilton, 4 years at Christ Lutheran Church in Austin and Crouch & White Law Office in Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, brother-in-laws; Layne Ranney and Gary Hunter, sister-in-laws; Carolyn Billingsley and Linda Ranney Hendry, and great nephew Henry Lord. Jean is survived by her children; Lynn (Linda) and Lisa (Karen), 3 grandchildren; Carl Ranney, Casey Ranney and Paige (D.J.) Foster and 7 great grandchildren; Brandon Ranney, Logan Ranney, Jaydyn Foster, Nathan Foster, Lilli Foster, Kya Foster and Easton Foster. Jean is also survived by two brothers; Jim Billingsley and H.J. (Phyllis) Billingsley, one sister; Mary Alice Hunter as well as a number of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by step-granchildren; Stefanie VanderWood (Scott) and Mark Simons, step great granddaughter; Jenni Lee. Visitation will take place on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Riley Funeral Home from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Riley Funeral Home with burial to follow at Liveoak Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children, American Cancer Society
or Capital Area Parkinson's Society. The family would like to take this opportunity to give a special thanks to Focused Care in Hamilton and Solaris Hospice also in Hamilton.