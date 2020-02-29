Home

Bastrop Providence Funeral Home
2079 Highway 71 East
Bastrop, TX 78602
(512) 308-9188
For more information about
Neva Kilgore
Neva Kilgore

Neva Kilgore Obituary
KILGORE, Neva Neva Kilgore, 82, of Cedar Creek, TX passed away on February 17, 2020 in Bastrop, TX. Neva was born in Oklahoma City, OK on January 29, 1938 to Jim and May Summers. She married Earl Kilgore on August 29, 1958, in Oklahoma City. She was employed as a civil servant for the Army as well as being a homemaker and devoted wife and mother for over 60 years. Neva had a passion for gardening and a great love for animals. Neva is survived by daughters Vickie Vincent and Suzanne Kilgore, sister Barbara Summers and grandchildren Wesley and Trevor Vincent and Brandon and Emma Rodriguez. She is preceded in death by husband Earl Kilgore, parents Jim and May Summers and sister Lucille Thompson. A private family service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Neva's honor to: ASPCA, 424 East 92nd St., New York, NY 10128 or aspca.org
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 29, 2020
