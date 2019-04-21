Home

Nicholas Young Obituary
YOUNG, Nicholas Nicholas Christopher Young went home to our Lord suddenly April 17, 2019. He was 69 years old, born in Houston, TX and a resident of Wimberley, TX. Nick was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, DeAnn, sons Ben Booth and his wife Jessica, Jackson Booth and his wife Tonya, Joe Booth and his wife Sarah, daughter Meggan King and husband Bryan, seven grandchildren, brother Sam Young and wife Linda, sister Deborah Houghtaling and husband Joe and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Nick's abiding love for his Savior Jesus Christ, was a guiding factor throughout his life. His memorial will be held April 23, 2019, at 11am at Thomason Funeral Home, Wimberley, TX. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hill Country Bible Church, 100 Commons Rd. Ste. 4, Dripping Springs, TX, 78620 or Camp Peniel, 397 Peniel Path, Marble Falls, TX, 78654.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 21, 2019
