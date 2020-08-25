MEDRANO JR., Nick Gracia Nick Gracia Medrano, Jr., 76, was called home by our Heavenly Father on August 20, 2020 with his loving family beside him. He was born in Port Neches, Texas on November 7, 1943 to parents Jesusa Gracia and Nick Medrano Sr. Nick Jr. grew up in the Eastside of Austin, a proud graduate of Johnston Rams High School. He married his beloved Paula on September 25, 1977 and together they raised their family on the Eastside. As a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Nick Jr. created a home where his family knew love, safety, respect, support, and faith. Friends and family knew Nick Jr. as a warm, hardworking man, who loved his family, serving his church, a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and enjoyed dancing to Tejano music. He was an active church member and served faithfully. He modeled a strong work ethic led by actions and moral fiber. Nick Jr. was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Paula Delgado Medrano; three beautiful children: Veronica Medrano, Israel Medrano, and Erica Denise Baker; two amazing grandchildren Jonathan Ray Medrano (Rebeca Medrano), and Amaya Nicole Baker; as well as numerous other living family and friends. Pallbearers will be Israel Medrano, Jonathan Ray Medrano, Omar Quintanilla, Juan Ernest Rivera, Adrian Gonzalez, and Martin Cruz. Honorary Pallbearers will be Raymond Quintanilla and Jesse Rivera. The Medrano family extends genuine gratitude to the loving staff of Dr. Horacio Miguel Agueros, Brookdale Hospice Team, Debbie Army (our Father's Hospice Nurse), Father Calogero Drago of Cristo Rey Catholic Church and all our family and friends for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Our Father will be missed but never forgotten. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel (6204 S. 1st Street, Austin, TX 78745). (Limit 120 Guests / Masks Required) Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church (2208 E. 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78702) (Limit 80 Guests / Masks Required) Interment will follow Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery (14501 N-IH35, Pflugerville, TX 78660). (Masks Required) Services will not be live streamed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store