COBOS, Nieves Sustaita Our beloved Nieves Sustaita Cobos, age 92, was born, raised, and lived her entire life in Austin, Texas. She was called home by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Freddie Cobos; son, Mario Cobos; parents, Antonio and Maria del Refugio Cardenas Sustaita; brothers, Benito, Rafael, Antonio, and Simon Sustaita; sisters, Nicolasa Medrano, Maria Del Refugio and Maximina Sustaita; and sons-in-law, Heriberto Martinez and Tony Nunez. She is survived by her children, Olga Salas (John), Rebecca Cobos, Mary Rivera (Robert), Margaret Carmona, Alfredo Cobos, Jr. (Lourdes), Calixto Cobos (Lupe), Viola Cobos, Antonio Cobos (Delma Barrera-Cobos), Veronica Nunez, and Ben S. Cobos (Norma); 40 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren; siblings Simona Nunez, Miguel, J. Jesus, and Rodolfo Sustaita, and a multitude of loving relatives and friends. She was a woman of great strength and courage and was sharp-minded and meticulous, in charge of all her affairs and those of her entire clan to the very end. From an early age she was taught the values of diligence, hard work, integrity, and an unfailing faith in God. She lived her faith in committed and dedicated service to family, church, community and the needy. In her 92 years, having lived through and survived multiple eras of ethnic and racial injustice, she refused to accept it, and her experiences formed her passion and feistiness for social justice and equality. In 2011 she was recognized for these values at the Austin Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC) in the Voces de Latinas exhibit. These values are forever inculcated in each of her descendants. She had a fierce and intense love of family and friends and was a beacon of light and wisdom for us. She was close to all her family, with strong mother-radar, a friend and counselor to many, and also a prayer warrior for many. We'll keep smashing the ice cream cone upside down, Mom! On Thursday, March 14, 2019, Visitation is from 3-7p.m. at Mission Funeral Home, 1615 E. Cesar Chavez St. followed by Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, with visitation ending at 9pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1206 E 9th St, Austin, TX 78702. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren: James C. Salas, Bobby Balderas, Daniel Padilla, Joe Thomas Uribe, Jacob Cobos, Manuel Martinez, Ben R. Cobos. Honorary pallbearers: Dominic Padilla, Briana Cobos, Luke Cobos, Gabrielle Nunez. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary