ADAMCIK, Niki Elsass Amanda Nicole Elsass Adamcik "Niki" was born in Austin, Texas on February 22, 1980 to Arthur "Art" and Susan Elsass, long term residents of Austin. Niki passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She spent her entire life in Austin and was a graduate of McCallum High School class of '98. Niki was a highly creative person who used her passions to make a positive mark on her family and friends. She followed in her dad's footsteps by connecting with others and brightening up everyone's day. Niki was preceded in death by her father Art and grandparents Mack and Carol "Mimi" Stoltz and Frank and Helen "Oma" Elsass. She is survived by her son, Jake, his father, Ladd, and wife, Jackie and brother Louis, her mother, Susan, brothers Casey and his wife Kathryn and Paul and his wife Carrie along with numerous family members. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 17th at 2:00 p.m.at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home at 3125 North Lamar Blvd. in Austin. A private graveside will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude's Hospital. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
