POTHULURI, Nimin On Thursday October 31, 2019, Nimin Jai Pothuluri, loving husband, father, brother, son and friend was prematurely taken away from us after a hard fought battle with cancer at the age of 50. Nimin received his Doctor of Dental Surgery at LSU School of Dentistry and completed his Pediatric Dental Residency at Boston University Goldmann School of Dental Medicine. He was the former owner of Children's Dental Center in Kingwood, Texas and Avery Ranch Pediatric Dentistry. Nimin was known for his beautiful smile, his sense of adventure and zest for life, and his love for his family. A generous soul with a kind heart, he loved unconditionally, demonstrated compassion without limit, and brought happiness to all those he knew. For Nimin, random acts of kindness were a hobby. Moreover, he made you feel important regardless of what was going on in his life; he was always by your side during times of need and times of celebration. Nimin was passionate about cars, but he was really more driven by a genuine desire to help others in all facets of life. Nimin is survived by his father Jairaj, mother Komalam, sister Nomita, wife Saritha, son Aneal, and his brother-in-law John Kim. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Thursday November 7, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Texas. Visitation will begin at noon followed by a service at 12:30 pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 6, 2019
