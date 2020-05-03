|
CRIER, Nina Ruth Carter Nina Ruth Carter Crier, age 85, passed away peacefully at home in Austin, Texas on April 20, 2020. She was born September 7, 1934 in Big Spring, Texas to Ruth and Tims A. Carter. Nina grew up in the west Texas towns of Big Spring, Sweetwater and Abilene. Her childhood was filled with family, lots of relatives, friends, singing, school and church. She always had a great love for family, friends and community. A lifelong Methodist, she learned early on of volunteerism, to act with absolute generosity of her time and presence. It was a labor of love to the community and to her church wherever she lived. She met her husband to be, Jack Crier, in Abilene. They were married in Austin, Texas at the University Methodist Church on November 12, 1954. They started their married life in Roswell, New Mexico where Jack, in the United States Air Force, was stationed. Here, she gave birth to the first of her four children. In September of 1956 they moved to Austin, Texas where Jack studied and got his degree in Architecture at the University of Texas. As settled Austinites, Nina had three more children. Besides being housewife and mother, Nina began making new friends and finding ways to give back to her new community. She joined the Women's Symphony League in 1959. She was involved with the , Elizabeth Ann Seton Board, United Methodist Women, Care Corp, Missional Life Commission and Austin Woman's Club to name a few. She was in the PTA all through her children's school years as well as a school volunteer and homeroom mother. She was involved in many of her young children's organizations and activities. In 1993, on her 59th birthday, Nina was blessed with the birth of the first of her three grandchildren. She loved being their Grandmother. It especially was joyful for her when by 2001, her Mother, her children and her grandchildren all were living in the central Texas area. In 2003, when her husband retired, Nina cut back on most of her clubs and organizations to spend more time with her family. Besides spoiling her grandkids she was able to spend even more time with her other interests in genealogy, gardening, reading, art appreciation and antiques, UT football and traveling with her husband and spending time with him at their place in the country. Nina was a hugger, she made friends easily, she loved animals especially dogs, she loved to sing and to laugh, she was fun and silly especially with her grandchildren. Last but not least throughout her life she was a loving daughter, a loving wife, a loving mother and a loving grandmother. We are all blessed to have had her in our life. Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband Jack Crier, her son Jack R. and wife Natalya, her daughter Dee Andra, daughter Lynda, and daughter Nina M. and husband Graham, her grandchildren Audry, Reagan and Garrett, her brother Terry Carter and wife Joycelyn, her nephew Tim and his family, her nieces Catherine and Cynthia and many other loving relatives and friends she met through the course of her life. The family would like to express their gratitude to Texas Home Health especially Caregiver Edna and Nurse Anita and to Silverado Hospice Care especially Dee Kincke, and the Doctors and Nurses on their staff. We would also like to thank Rev. Lisa Blaylock and Rev. John Elford of University United Methodist Church. A private graveside service was held for the family. To celebrate Nina's life, a memorial service will be held when safe to do so at a future date. In lieu of flowers, to help people during this pandemic, please make donations to the Central Texas Food Bank or the local food bank in your area. For a more detailed obituary, please visit Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home website at www.wcfish.com. Remembrances may also be shared on this website.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2020