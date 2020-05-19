|
SERPAS, Nita Cangemi Nita Cangemi Serpas, 95, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana, long-time resident of Galliano, Louisiana, and recent resident of Austin, was born October 15, 1924, and passed away on May 14, 2020, after a long illness. A private ceremony will be held with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Genevieve Catholic Church with internment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux. The ceremony will be limited to family and closest friends out of an abundance of caution for the health of those attending. She is survived by two daughters, Ann Serpas Hatchitt (Curtis) of Austin and Martha Serpas (Audrey Colombe) of Houston; four grandchildren, James Hatchitt (Danielle), Rachel Hatchitt Thompson (Michael), Sam Hatchitt (Rebecca), and Emily Hatchitt; five great-grandchildren, John, Julia, and Seth Hatchitt, and Luke and William Thompson, all of Austin; her sister, JoAnn Cangemi; long-time family friend, Linda Aucoin; seven nieces and nephews, Michael Dennis, Mary Dennis Nehrbass, Maria Cangemi Ledet, Anthony Cangemi, Betty Serpas Shenk, Margaret Serpas Willis, Désirée Serpas, and Vicki Serpas Willis; and sixteen great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice James Serpas; her two brothers, Anthony Cangemi and Salvador Cangemi; her sister Marion Cangemi Dennis; and her parents, Anthony and Rosa (Greco) Cangemi. Our sincere love and appreciation to the caregivers at Brookdale Lakeway Clarebridge and Brookdale Beckett Meadows Memory Care for the gentle care they gave our mother over the past five years. Nita graduated from Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now the University of Louisiana, Lafayette) and received a master's degree in education from Louisiana State University. She taught in Lafourche Parish for thirty years, first at Thibodaux High and Golden Meadow High School, and then at South Lafourche High School, from its founding in 1966 until her retirement in 1977. Her exemplary instruction contributed to the personal and professional successes of many students, and she tutored new teachers in the art of education. She was, by all measures, a great teacher. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana and that prayers be offered for those in need. Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux, Louisiana is handling arrangements.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2020