NEAL, Noah Parsons Noah Parsons Neal was born in Birmingham, Al., June 30, 1979 and passed away in Austin, TX., November 23, 2020. He was raised in Graham, TX., and graduated from Graham High School where he was active in Mr. Cody's theatre group, the RSBBB and was the school mascot his senior year. Noah graduated from McLennan Community College and St. Edwards University with degrees in Performing Arts. After college Noah was a member of the Hyde Park Theatre group and appeared in numerous productions there. He loved the Austin music scene and was a dedicated Kelly Willis fan. Noah worked at Stubb's Barbeque, Children's Advocacy Centers of Texas and the University of Texas. Noah is survived by his son Henry, parents John and Teresa, sister Mary and ex wife Leah, all in the Austin area. Also his Uncle Mike Neal and wife Linda, Graham, TX., and Aunt Jackie House and husband Bill of Corpus Christi. Of his many other relatives, Noah was especially fond of his cousins Molly Grantges, Georgetown TX., and Rachel Hayden of Burleson, TX. He is preceded in death by his grandparents H.L. and Leora Parsons and Jack Neal of Graham, and Jean Clark, Yantis, TX. Noah had a good heart and a sweet soul. We cherish the time he was with us and will miss him every day. Because of the times there will be no service or celebration of life at this time. Remembrances in his name may be made to Hyde Park Theatre or a charity of your choice