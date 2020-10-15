1/2
Nobert L. Simon
SIMON, Norbert L. Age 92, passed away September 25, 2020, at his home in Bastrop, TX, with his wife, LaWanda Simon, by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, and stepson, Nolan Cobb, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 33 years, LaWanda Simon, daughters Xan Olson, Michelle Simon, Julie Pedretti, sons Daniel Simon and John Simon, stepdaughters LaDonna Heidemeyer and husband Ron, and Judy Rothpletz, as well as twelve grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and numerous extended family members. Si was born in Russia, Ohio, on July 27, 1928, to Louis and Elizabeth Simon. He was the youngest of seven children. Upon graduation from Russia High School, he joined the U.S. Army, followed by a career in the U.S. Air Force spanning 24+ years. He was a fighter pilot and flew combat missions in Korea and Vietnam. The Simon family wishes to thank Laura Rosas and Amber Boggs of Hospice Austin for their loving care during his illness. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Bastrop Christian Church, 1106 Church Street, Bastrop, TX.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home
505 Old Austin Highway
Bastrop, TX 786020745
5123212576
