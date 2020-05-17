Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
RAY, Nobie Lee Nobie Lee Ray, 88, of Austin died Sunday, May 10th She was born in La Grange, TX on June 21, 1931, a daughter of the late Ida May (McKenzie) and Johnnie Caldwell, Sr. Nobie was the wife of Charles W. Ray. The Livestream Celebration of Her Life Service (following CDC Guidelines) will be 12 PM on Saturday, May 23rd at Antioch Baptist Church in Austin with Pastor Walter Jasper officiating. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing (following CDC Guidelines) will be 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, May 22nd at Antioch Baptist Church. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2020
