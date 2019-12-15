|
PERMENTER SR., Noel D. Noel Durant Permenter, Sr. went to be with his lord and savior on November 25, 2019. He was born on December 24, 1932 in Cain City, Texas to James & Della (Adams) Permenter. On September 8, 1955 he married his lifetime sweetheart, Betty Lange. Noel retired in 1986 after a lengthy career in sales. Noel is survived by 5 children, Della Maxson of Pflugerville, Texas, Noel Jr. of Lago Vista, Texas, Lynda Smith & husband Tim of Pflugerville, Texas, James & wife Judith of Round Rock, Texas, and Sandra Ridings of Austin, Texas; 9 grandchildren & 2 step grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren & 2 step great-grandchildren; 1 brother, James "Jim Bob" Permenter of El Paso, Texas; 11 nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, James & Della; wife, Betty; Brother-In-Law, Jack Straube; Sister-In-Law, Rose Marie Straube; granddaughter, Sherry Stanley; and nephew, Pat Straube. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 20th, in the Smith Family Chapel at Riverbend Church, 4214 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Remembrance Gardens entrance. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ., or Riverbend Church.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019