|
|
PERMENTER, JR., Noel D. Noel Durant Permenter, Jr., 62, passed away unexpectedly on January 12, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1957 in Galveston, Texas to Noel & Betty Permenter. Noel retired after a lengthy career as a machinist. In the late 1980's, our parents purchased a house that mom found in downtown Austin and had moved to their property near Kimbro, Texas. Noel spent a year of his time helping them restore the house, build a "Great Room," a huge screened in deck and a separate garage. Noel is survived by his siblings, Della Maxson of Pflugerville, Texas, Lynda Smith & husband Tim of Pflugerville, Texas, James & wife Judith of Round Rock, Texas, and Sandra Ridings of Austin, Texas; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Noel & Betty; niece, Sherry Stanley; and cousin, Pat Straube. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020. Please contact a family member for details. We miss you so much Noel (aka, Deenie, The Who and Whodini).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 26, 2020