BLANCHARD, Nona Nona Blanchard, poet, memoirist, lyricist, egalitarian, traveler says goodbye from her home on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Highway in Johnson City, Texas on April 6, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Kelley Lasater Jennings, Kelley's husband, Steve Jennings, and their daughters, Zoë and Quinn Jennings of Colorado. Lifetime member, former president and treasurer of the Austin Poetry Society; former president of the Zilker Garden Club; former manager and president of the Highland Park West condominiums homeowners association --she came to Austin from Frankel City, Texas in 1957. She earned her UT bachelor's degree at age 49 with special honors in Child Development and Family Relationships from the School of Human Ecology. Former director of the UT Foreign Language Education Center said, "You have contributed much to all those who came your way. Your diaspora of Nona beneficiaries is extensive and worldwide." One of her oldest friends said, "Nona is highly intelligent, very well read, and writes lovely poetry." Another friend said, "A rogue and a rascal, I need to know the phone number for where you're going, so I can warn them that you are on the way." The Nona Blanchard Papers are archived at UT Austin's Briscoe Center for American History, in the capable hands of Evan Hocker. Music pieces are in the Butler School of Music Library; early poetry, in the PCL. She would like to thank stalwart, blessed cousins Leta Ellis and Wynd Faulk, munificent Michael Montague, special relationships Travis Hall and Bill Wale, Burnet family, Leslie Taylor of Banks and Banks, Kenny and Patti Thompson, and Heart to Heart Hospice. Her remains were donated to The UT Health Science Willed Body Program. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 10, 2019