More Obituaries for Noopin Simcoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noopin Simcoe

Noopin Simcoe Obituary
SIMCOE, Noopin Noopin Simcoe is survived by her children Luanne Simcoe, Daniel Simcoe, and Johnny Shortnacy. Born January 6th, 1951, the original owner, chef and inspiration of Lek's Little Thailand (Little Thailand of Del Valle, TX) peacefully passed away in her home under the loving care of her daughter and son, Luanne and Daniel on Ocober 17th, 2019. She was loved by many and was known throughout the community for giving and donating to those in need along with her extensive volunteer work.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019
