PUGH, Norma Bee Larson Norma Bee Larson Pugh, age 89 of Austin, died Thursday May 30, 2019. She was a beautiful, loving, nurturing daughter, wife, mother of 2, grandmother of 4, and great-grandmother of 6. Norma was born in San Antonio, November 4, 1929. The only child of Norman and Bea Park Larson, they traveled all over the great State of Texas from the time she was 5 years old, until she was in the 6th grade. Norma, her mother and father, lived in many small towns before finally settling in Corsicana, where she made many lifelong friends. She loved playing in the band and being a Duchess in the Sophomore Court at Corsicana High and riding her horse with her friends. She whistled on the Fred Lowery radio show in Dallas. A large bridge construction project brought her family to Austin in 1945 , where she continued her love of whistling when she attended Austin High. She was a member of the band, playing the saxophone, and a choir member where she was known as the "Whistler Extraordinaire". Norma graduated in 1947 and then attended The University of Texas. In the 1990's, she won 3rd Place in the International Whistler's Contest. Norma met the love of her life, Corsicana native and WWII Veteran, Robert Lynn Pugh in 1946 at the University Methodist Church and they were married on June 7, 1948. She loved being his "Mrs." Norma and Robert had a wonderful life together for 61 years. They spent their 50th wedding anniversary in Hawaii with all their children and grandchildren. They loved traveling all over the USA and to many other countries, meeting and making friends wherever they traveled. Norma was a faithful member of Tarrytown United Methodist Church. She was active in her children's schools PTA, and a past member of The Pan American Round Table, University Area KiAnn's, The Austin Woman's Club, Women's Symphony League and was always active in planning her Austin High School reunions. She was very active in her community through the years. Norma's love of music has led her to take saxophone, whistling, guitar/steel guitar, and currently harmonica lessons. We can all agree that she was the best Norma, Mother, Bama, B.B., Tweety, Friend or whatever you call her, in the whole world, and at least brightens the corner where she is! Norma is survived by her daughter, Lynn Pugh Remadna (Khier); son, Gary Pugh (Kim); grandson, Hunter Arend (Laura); grandson, Adam Pugh (Jennifer); grand-daughter, Hayley Pugh Kimble (Logan); grandson, Nabil Brent Remadna; and 6 great-grandsons; Chandler Arend, Harrison, Charlie and Henry Pugh; Blaine and Keller Kimble; aunt, Theo Pieper; uncle, Gus Miller; nephew, Jimmy Lorimer (Paula); nieces, Melissa Pugh Hayward; Pat Pugh; Sherry Pugh; nephew, Mike Pugh; and many other Park, Barksdale, Lorimer, Larson and Pugh relatives. Pallbearers: Hunter Arend, Adam Pugh, Nabil Remadna, Logan Kimble, Chandler Arend, Chris Keller, Jim Lorimer, Ryan Lorimer, Ross Lorimer. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to Aust High School Band, Choir or Archives; Tarrytown United Methodist Church or a . Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX A Celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Tarrytown United Methodist Church, 2601 Exposition Blvd., Austin, TX 78703. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary