BRINGMANN, Norma Norma Bringmann was born in Wetumpka, Alabama on March 8, 1939. Norma passed away Wednesday, May 20 at home in Austin, Texas at the age of 81. Norma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wolfgang G. Bringmann, whom she met while attending the University of Alabama. She deferred finishing her degree for years while she took care of her husband and two children, Michael and Roger. After Norma's children completed their undergraduate degrees, Norma finished her B.A. in German. Norma loved spending time working with Wolfgang as he researched and published articles and books on the History of Psychology. Norma also devoted her time as a loving mother and grandmother; and was a long-term advocate for homeless animals and wildlife. Norma personally rescued dozens of cats and dogs over the years providing a loving and healthy home environment. Norma's passion and love of animals in need has been passed along to her children, grand children and great grandchildren who have adopted many cats, dogs, horses and bunnies. Norma is dearly missed by her son Michael Bringmann, her son Roger Bringmann and wife Lynne Bringmann whom she treated like a daughter; her grandchildren: Carrie Parker and husband Nick Parker, Johnathan Bringmann, Angela Martin and husband Austin Martin, Zachary Bringmann, Zoe Bringmann; and her great grandchildren: Peyton and Cooper Parker. The services will be held at IOOF Cemetery located at 1117 E 7th Street in Georgetown, Texas at 2:30 pm on Sunday, May 24th. She requests that you send donations in her name to your local rescue/humane society and/or the the Austin Humane Society on Anderson Lane in lieu of flowers.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020