FAUBION, Dr. Norma Dr. Norma Faubion died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on Nov. 9, 1925 in Leander, Texas. Her parents Arthur Faubion and Ethel Craven Faubion were descendants of pioneer families in Williamson County, Texas. Dr. Faubion attended school in Leander, Texas, graduating as valedictorian from Leander High School in 1942. She then attended The University of Texas at Austin graduating in 1945 with a B.A. in Secondary Education and in 1954 with a M.S. in Elementary Education. In 1971 she graduated from Texas A&M with a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction. Her professional career included twenty-three years of service in the public schools of Texas. In 1971 she moved to San Angelo to teach at Angelo State University. She retired in 1985 as a Professor of Education. Upon her retirement she took great pleasure in working with many organizations. Norma was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church of San Angelo. During her retirement years she was able to indulge in one of her favorite activities travel. She visited many countries in Europe, Asia, as well as Australia and many parts of the United States. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ethel Faubion, her brother Donald C. Faubion and her nephew Gary Faubion. She is survived by her brother Winston Faubion and wife Terry of Christoval, Texas and her sister in-law Earlene Faubion of Austin, Texas. Other survivors include her nieces Debra Ann Faubion of Galveston, Texas; Cindy Barba and husband Marcelo of Austin, Texas; Liz Ann Dufner and husband Lance of Bertram, Texas and her nephew Gordon Faubion and wife Holly of Leander, Texas. She is also survived by special great nieces and nephew: Leigh Ann Craig, Elissa Collins, Caroline Barba, Kelsey Faubion, Tanner Faubion, Hannah Faubion and Ty Dufner as well as two great-great nieces and two great-great nephews. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00 P.M. 7:00 P.M., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, September 30, 2019 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in San Angelo, TX, with Rev. Matthew Rowe officiating. The burial will take place at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Bagdad Cemetery in Leander, Texas. Memorials may be made to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church of San Angelo, Friends of the Tom Green County Library System, the Leander Presbyterian Church, or to a . Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019