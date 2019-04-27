CAVANAUGH, Norma Frances Aged 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White in Temple, Texas. She was born into a loving Czech family on September 25, 1926, in Granger, Texas, to August William and Amelia (Vitek) Holubec. As an only child, she was the center of her parent's universe. Her family would gather around the radio at night to listen to her favorite programs. As a youngster, she enjoyed playing with her neighbors who would become lifelong friends. She grew up only speaking Czech but quickly learned English at the age of five. She would embrace both cultures and languages throughout her life, merging both into her involvement and love of the SPJST. She served as an officer, sales representative and youth camp chaperone. A devout Catholic she taught religious education for many years and received the Lumen Gentium Award in 2012. Norma was a proud graduate of the University of Texas in Austin with a double major in English literature and Czech. She taught briefly at the Polacky School and Granger High School before she married "the love of her life," James Cavanaugh III. She would move with her husband to College Station where he would complete his studies at Texas A&M University following WWII. She remembered those years as the "best of times." Norma and James would move back to the Cavanaugh Farm where they would raise their eight children. She lived on the property with her husband until May 13, 1996 when he passed away. She continued as the family matriarch until her death. She is survived by her eight children, Kathryn Turner, Emilie Tischler, Bridget Bohac, James Cavanaugh IV, Mary Cavanaugh, Kevin Cavanaugh, Kelly Cavanaugh and Timothy Cavanaugh. Her remaining family consists of twenty-one grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband and grandson, David Teague. Norma lived her life for faith and family. She was always quick to help anyone in need, was generous with time and treasure and to the end was gracious and accommodating to her family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of love and a life well lived. We will miss her forever and reminisce when we meet again. If you would like to make contributions, please support one of Norma's favorite charities and her desire to benefit: Granger Seniors' Lunches Ministry at First Baptist Church, 301 E. Mesquite, Granger, TX, 76530, Catholic Charities of Central Texas, 1625 Rutherford Ln, Austin, TX, 78754 and S.S. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church Religious Education Program, 100 N. Brazos St, Granger, TX, 76530. Published in Austin American-Statesman from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary