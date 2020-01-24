|
VILLAFRANCA, Norma Pompa Norma Pompa Villafranca passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Norma's battle with cancer is now over. Norma retired from HEB after 33 years while running a towing and collision business with her husband. Norma was a compassionate and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Norma was preceded in death by her father, Jose Pompa; brother, David Ray Davenport; and great grandson, Joshua Lucas Flores. She is survived by her mother, Eulogia Mary Martínez; her loving husband of 47 years, Antonio R. Villafranca; her sons, Antonio D. Villafranca, Jose R. Villafranca and wife Cary Oancea Villafranca; her grandchildren, Adrianna Villafranca Flores and husband Trey Lucas Flores, Analisa Villafranca and Cali Rose Villafranca; her great-grandchildren, Gabriella Demecia Flores, Isabella Grace Flores, and Joesiah Lucas Flores; her sisters, Vickie and Jaime Rodriguez , Dorothy A. and Javier Rodriguez, Betty J. and Glenn Copeland, Mary Kay Davenport and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, January 24, 2020 and Funeral service will be 11:00am Saturday January 25, 2020 at Marrs-Jones Funeral Home located at 104 Olive St. in Smithville Tx, 78957. Reception to follow at the Villafranca's off Hwy 71, Smithville, Tx.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 24, 2020