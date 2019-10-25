|
KUTCH, Norma Rae Mrs. Norma Rae Kutch passed away on October 22, 2019. Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH-35 Pflugerville, Texas 78660, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held in Memorial Chapel of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 27, 2019 with the committal service immediately following at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery. Please visit Norma's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with her family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 25, 2019