BARAM, Norman 80, born in Paterson, NJ, passed away on March 9, 2019 in Austin, TX after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving family, including wife of 61 years Sally (nee) Copeland, two sons Mark & Michael, brother Sam Baram of Florida, sisters Lila Cirignano, Salma Snow and Najla Delmo of New Jersey; grandchildren Hannah, Kate, Taylor, Sophia, Bianca; great-grandchildren Ally, Tyson and Aiden; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was in business for over 25 years in Austin. A memorial service will be held in Austin at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019