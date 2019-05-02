Services Ramsey Funeral Home - Georgetown 5600 WILLIAMS DR Georgetown , TX 78633 512-869-7775 Resources More Obituaries for Norman Pecht Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norman Chester Pecht

Obituary Condolences Flowers PECHT, Norman Chester Norman Chester Pecht was born June 5, 1932 in Georgetown, Texas to Fred and Bertha Peterson Pecht, the youngest of 5 children. His parents were share croppers and lived on a farm in Glasscock Valley which is west of Jarrell, Texas. His family were long time members of Palm Valley Lutheran Church east of Round Rock, Texas. Norman was baptized August 7, 1932 and confirmed May 19, 1946 at Palm Valley. Norman attended a 2-room school known as Hudson School in Glasscock Valley for his first grade and then, he went to Jarrell ISD. His freshman year he attended, played football and ran track at Hutto ISD and his last 3 years of high school were at Georgetown ISD where he ran track, played guard on the football team and graduated in the class of 1951 as a Georgetown Eagle. Following his graduation, he went to Denton and worked building college dormitories. He was drafted in the Army during the Korean War and reported January 22, 1954 where he honorably served on active duty until January 20, 1956, earning the rank of CPL. He was issued "Honorable Discharge" from the Army of the United States on December 31, 1961. His entire family had served in the Armed Forces of the United States. His father was in WWI; his brother, Elmer and brother-in-law, Paul Oman were in WWII; his brothers, Lawrence and Leslie were in the Korean War. On February 21, 1956, his father died suddenly from a heart attack and it fell to Norman to finish out the crop year. 1956 was a drought year. He said he only made enough to pay for the seed. September 1956, Norman began working for the Texas Highway Department in Georgetown and retired 35 years later on August 31, 1991. Norman met the love of his life, Lila Faye Ohlhausen on a blind date in March 1958, while she was a student at the University of Texas. They were married in Austin on February 10, 1961. Theirs was a story book romance. Thanks to the GI Bill of Rights, he continued his education taking a drafting course at Durhams Business College in 1960. His project was a set of house plans. Growing up on farms, Norman wanted a farm/land of his own. With Lila's help and the GI Bill his dream was fulfilled in November 1964. Now with land, Lila by his side and a growing family, he pull out the house plans and built it in 1971-1972. Not only was it home for William and Lyn; but, it became Norman and Lila's retirement home. Norman and Lila were active members of Palm Valley Lutheran Church were Norman served on the church council and the building committee in 1970 when the Centennial Wing was built. At that ground breaking ceremony when Norman turned his shovel of dirt, Paster Oliver Berglund said, "If he turns a few more shovels we will have the foundation dug." He served many years on the property committee and the cemetery committee. During that time, he and his brother, Leslie surveyed out the new perpetual care cemetery; marked and numbered the first 5 rows of the graves. This was all volunteer work. He selected his own grave space near the flag pole. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred (1956), Bertha (1978), brother, Elmer (2012), sister-in-law, Viola (2010), sister, Dorothy (1990), brother-in-law, Paul Oman (2000), brother, Lawrence (2014), sister-in-law, JoAnn (2008), and brother, Leslie (1997). He is survived by his wife, Lila of 58 years; children: William Morris Pecht and wife, Kristi; Faye Lynnette Pecht Ischy and husband, Michael Madding; grandson, Zane Bryce Ischy; and his sister-in-law, Johnnie Pecht; 4 nephews and nieces; and his devoted caregivers: Maria Flores and her husband, Mario Salazar, and their children: Michael, Geovania, Titos, Christina and Victoria our precious therapists. A time of visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Ramsey Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Palm Valley Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the Palm Valley Lutheran Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church. You are invited to share a message or memory in our memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com. Arrangements made under the care and guidance of Ramsey Funeral Home 5600 Williams Dr. Georgetown, Texas 78633, (512)869-7775. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries