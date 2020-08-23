1/
Norman D. Key
KEY, Norman D. Norman D. Key, longtime resident of Austin, passed away on 8-15-20 at the age of 87. Born to Rosalee and Joe Key, he grew up on their dairy farm near San Angelo, Texas. After graduating from high school he received a BS degree from Texas Tech. He entered the USAF and became a pilot, serving for 20 years, including a combat tour in Vietnam where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. While in the AF Norman earned a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Texas. After retirement from the USAF Norman worked as a Professional Engineer for 30 years in the Austin and Round Rock area. He was a believer and follower of Jesus Christ and an active member of GHBC in Austin. Preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sybil Lane, his son David and his daughter Kathy. Norman is survived by his wife Beverly, daughter Suzanne Pagan, his grandchildren: Jessie and Joshua Pagan and Harrison and Jordyn Key Young, and brother Hollis Key. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Sharp Cemetery Inc., 12200 N. FM # 487, Buckholts, TX. 76518.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home
9700 Anderson Mill Road
Austin, TX 78750
5123351155
