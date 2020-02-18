|
NEWTON SR., Norman Francis Norman Francis Newton, Sr. was born in McAllen, Texas on March 22, 1942. Besides loving and enjoying family and friends, his greatest passion was the great State of Texas and notably Texas politics. In 1975, he formed the Associated Republicans of Texas with Senator John Tower setting the stage for a dramatic shift in the political landscape which to this day survives. Serving as the Executive Director and leading the Board of Directors for 31 years, the Associated Republicans of Texas had the singular focus of achieving and maintaining a Republican Majority in the Texas Senate and House. Norman was a good man, husband, father, grandfather, and friend; and will be remembered for his passion for life, his love of family, nature and photography. He is survived by his wife Barbara Linn Newton who he met in kindergarten. Also survived by his brother, David Christian and wife Diana; his children Norman, Jr. and wife Amy and Milton (Trey) and wife Courtney; and grandchildren, Aaron, Jacob, Erin, Brandon, Alexander, Nicholas, and Alissa.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 18, 2020