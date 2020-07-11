1/1
Norman Leftwich
{ "" }
LEFTWICH, Norman Norman Leftwich, age 93, formerly of Austin passed away on Thursday, July 9th, 2020. He is preceded in death by son, George Franklin Leftwich and daughter, Linda Ruth Leftwich. He is survived by his wife, Frankie Leftwich, 4 children: Steve Leftwich, Leslie Walzel, David Leftwich and Jesse Leftwich, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Those wishing to honor his life can donate to Main Street Bethlehem at FBC Burnet. His memorial service will be on July 11, 2020 at Chapel of the Hills in Buchannan Dam at 2 PM.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Chapel of the Hills
