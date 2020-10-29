1/1
Norman Schumaker
SCHUMAKER, Norman Norman Schumaker, 79, of Austin, TX died on Monday, October 26, 2020. Norman was born in Michigan City Indiana. Norman graduated Magna Cum Laude from Wabash College with an A.B. in Chemistry in 1963. He subsequently received a M.S. and Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from MIT in 1965 and 1968, respectively. He was granted an honorary degree from Wabash College in 2020. After a long career at AT&T Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, NJ he started EMCORE Corporation in 1984 where he served as Chairman, CEO, and President until 1996. After their IPO in 1997 he moved to Austin, TX where he helped found nLine Corporation and Molecular Imprints. Through FOReTEL Ventures, LLC he had clients in a variety of areas, technology related and otherwise. In the Austin area he joined the Austin Newcomers and the Austin Saengerrunde. He also enjoyed and supported cultural organizations such as the choral ensemble Conspirare, the Ballet Austin, the Austin Symphony, and the student theater company of St. Edward's University. He was a member of the UT Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and enjoyed the company of his friends in the area. He had lifelong friends from his days at Wabash and remained active with his alma mater. Norman was preceded in death by his wife Regine whom he met at MIT in 1966. He is survived by their two sons, Philip and Matthew and Matthew's wife Jessica, and three grandchildren, Dexter, Adelyn, and Calvin along with his partner Kathleen Wicoff. COVID19 safe visitation for Austinites will be on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd. On Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. the family will have a private graveside service. The service may be viewed on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/WCFFunerals In lieu of flowers, Norman preferred donations to the Capital Area Food Bank, Ballet Austin, or the ACLU. Obituary and memorial guestbook available online at www.wcfish.com


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
