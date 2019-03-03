KOSAREK, Norma T. Norman T. Kosarek, 93, peacefully passed away February 27, 2019 in Austin, Texas in the presence of his son and daughter. Norm (Daddy) was born December 25, 1925 in Poth, Texas to E.J. Kosarek and Rose Kosarek. Norm proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was grateful to be the recipient of an Austin Honor Flight to Wash., DC with other members from "The Greatest Generation". Norm was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Ernestine; twin infant sons, Richard and Randall; his parents, sister, Babe Klaus. Remembered for his love of family, friends and zest for life: ZIVIJO. He is survived by his brother Gene and wife Gail; his son Tommy and wife Vickey; daughter Michelle (Kosarek) Skiles and husband Chris; four grandchildren, Faith (Kosarek) Benitez and husband Ben; Rochelle (Skiles) Zapotechne and husband Liam; Alex Kosarek and wife Allison; Christopher Skiles; and great grandchild Penelope Joy Kosarek. Please join us in celebration of his life. All services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 488 W. Westmeyer St., Poth, TX, 78147. Visitation at 10 A.M., followed by a rosary and a funeral mass at 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 8, 2019. A reception will follow at the Parish Hall. Memorials and guest book online @ www.vinyardfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Order of Alhambra, Texas Lions Camp, Austin Honor Flight, or similar organization of your choice in Norm's name. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary