Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vinyard Funeral Home
1011 4th Street
Floresville, TX 78114
(830) 393-2588
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
488 W. Westmeyer St.
Poth, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
488 W. Westmeyer St.
Poth, TX
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Kosarek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman T. Kosarek


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman T. Kosarek Obituary
KOSAREK, Norma T. Norman T. Kosarek, 93, peacefully passed away February 27, 2019 in Austin, Texas in the presence of his son and daughter. Norm (Daddy) was born December 25, 1925 in Poth, Texas to E.J. Kosarek and Rose Kosarek. Norm proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was grateful to be the recipient of an Austin Honor Flight to Wash., DC with other members from "The Greatest Generation". Norm was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Ernestine; twin infant sons, Richard and Randall; his parents, sister, Babe Klaus. Remembered for his love of family, friends and zest for life: ZIVIJO. He is survived by his brother Gene and wife Gail; his son Tommy and wife Vickey; daughter Michelle (Kosarek) Skiles and husband Chris; four grandchildren, Faith (Kosarek) Benitez and husband Ben; Rochelle (Skiles) Zapotechne and husband Liam; Alex Kosarek and wife Allison; Christopher Skiles; and great grandchild Penelope Joy Kosarek. Please join us in celebration of his life. All services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 488 W. Westmeyer St., Poth, TX, 78147. Visitation at 10 A.M., followed by a rosary and a funeral mass at 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 8, 2019. A reception will follow at the Parish Hall. Memorials and guest book online @ www.vinyardfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Order of Alhambra, Texas Lions Camp, Austin Honor Flight, or similar organization of your choice in Norm's name.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vinyard Funeral Home
Download Now