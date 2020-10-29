CARR JR., Reverend Norris Age 74, of Austin, Texas, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Norris was born December 11, 1945 to Norris Carr, Sr. and Artrie Mae Washington Carr. He attended Austin Public Schools and graduated from Johnston High School. He is survived by his wife, Claudette E. Carr; children: Sheila Carr Wilson, Christopher Carr, Sarah Carr, Bobby Boyd and Nicole Boyd Coakley; his brothers: Leon Carr, Billy Carr, Sr. and Bobby Carr; and a special cousin/sister, Myrtle Jackson. A public viewing will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4pm 9pm at Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home, 607 E. Anderson Lane, Austin, Texas 78752. Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The services on Saturday will be Live streamed on austinpeel.com
. Funeral services provided by Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.