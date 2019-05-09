Home

Odell Jackson Obituary
JACKSON, Odell Odell Jackson, 75, of Austin, died Friday, May 3rd. He was born in Gandy, LA on June 12, 1943, a son of the late Fred and Esther (Workman) Jackson. He was the husband of Sarah Jean (Burse) Jackson. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 11 AM on Friday, May 10th at David Chapel Baptist Church with Pastor Joseph C. Parker, Jr., officiating. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered today to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX, 4 PM to 7 PM. Interment in Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The Jackson family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 9, 2019
