SCOTT, Odell Odell Scott, 82, of Austin, died Friday, October 4th. He was born in Ledbetter, TX on October 15, 1936, a son of the late Mary Queen (Riggins) and Elijah Scott, Sr. The Celebration of His Life Service will be11 AM on Saturday, October 12th at St. Marys Baptist Church in Ledbetter, TX. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Public viewing and flowers can be delivered Friday to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 4PM to 6:00 PM. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 10, 2019