RENDON, Ofelia E. Our beloved Ofelia E. Rendon, age 77, was called to our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Michael Rene Rendon. Ofelia was born in Aguascalientes, Mexico. She married Gilbert Rendon on October 2, 1957 in San Antonio, Texas. She owned Fela's Beauty Shop on Montopolis Dr. and practiced the art of styling and dressing hair for 33 years before retiring. Ofelia truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, trips to the beach, novelas mexicanas, snacking and spending time with her granchildren. She enjoyed having fun with "a sprinkle of pepper". Her generous and loving heart allowed her to reach people in a deep and positive way. Her presence will be deeply missed. Ofelia is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Gilbert C. Rendon; her children, Jose Angel Rendon (Rose Vargas), Ofelia Olivares, Gilbert Rendon, Jr. and his wife, Naomi Castillo, Annabelle Rendon (Ken Rodriguez), Ester Trevino and her husband, Eddie, Linda Lee Rendon, Georgina Rendon and her husband, Ramiro Gonzalez; her brother, Phillip Ramirez and his wife, Monica, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at MIssion Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. Services will conclude Saturday evening at 9:00 p.m.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 20, 2019