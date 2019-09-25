|
SCHMIDT, Ola Charlyne Stanley Ola Charlyne Stanley Schmidt, of Austin passed away on September 23, 2019. She was born in Granger, Texas on December 2, 1930. She moved to Austin, married, and raised her family of 6 children, 11 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She spent her career working at the IRS until she retired and was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church for 60 years. Her legacy is her devotion to her family and her inspiration will remain in our hearts always. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, her beloved daughter Rebecca Jean Ray, son in law Gregory Ray, and grandson Collin Moseley. Charlyne is survived by her children, Randy Schmidt and wife Becky, Debbie Parsley and husband Blayne, Keith Schmidt, Kerry McFarland, Lisa Moseley and husband Philip; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and host of other loving family and friends. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Cook-Walden North Lamar Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:30 PM at Memorial United Methodist Church, at 6100 Berkman Dr, Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 25, 2019