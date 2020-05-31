STAVROWSKY, Oleg Oleg Stavrowsky passed away at his home in Cedar Park, Texas, on May 15, 2020, at the age of 93. He was born in Harlem, New York City, on March 6, 1927, to Russian émigré parents. He joined the U.S. Army in 1945 and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force in 1949. While stationed at Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City, Oklahoma, he met and married Georgia Carol Bryant. They were married at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Midwest City, Oklahoma in 1949. Married for 66 years, Georgia Carol was the love of his life, greatest inspiration and support of his artistic career, and best art critic. Oleg loved life, loved to laugh, and was always optimistic and generous. Being in his sphere was always exciting and interesting. After a series of odd jobs, Oleg pursued a career in art, beginning as a draftsman, then technical illustrator, fashion artist, and commercial artist. He taught himself to draw by reading Creative Illustration and corresponding with its author, Andrew Loomis. After a highly successful career as a commercial illustrator, a visit to the Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City inspired him to become a fine art painter. He knew he had found the perfect venue to focus his powers of expression and creativity. As he told a biographer, "Western art is my life, my joy, my income, my everything." Utilizing his commercial art disciplines, he planned each painting by researching, obtaining the necessary photocopy, and making scale models. Acquiring considerable knowledge of the American West, Oleg was able to create beautiful, authentic, believable paintings. He once wrote that "none of this can be faked." Alongside the Western art he is best known for, Oleg created wonderful pieces of jazz musicians and loved to foray into abstract art. Whatever the subject matter or style of painting, his intention was to evoke a deep emotional response. He loved to create and would joyfully spend weeks building a perfect scale model of some obscure type of wagon to use as reference in a Western painting. He was a lifelong student of his craft. Rarely satisfied, he worked ceaselessly and created over a thousand works of art, still painting at the age of 93. His many honors include exhibiting in the Charles M. Russell Museum in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, induction into its prestigious Russell Skull Society of Artists, and exhibiting in The Briscoe Western Art Museum in San Antonio, Texas. While living in Santa Fe, New Mexico, he owned and operated the Oleg Stavrowsky Art Gallery on Canyon Road. Oleg and Georgia Carol were deeply devoted to each other and raised eight children. After 50 years of marriage, they celebrated and renewed their wedding vows in a beautiful ceremony at St. Mary Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lago Vista, Texas. After Georgia Carol passed away in 2015, Oleg grieved for the remainder of his life. His parents, Paul Stavrowsky and Helena Von Fogel, and sister Galena also preceded him in death. He leaves behind his grateful, loving, grieving children, Devon Stavrowsky, Leslie Key, Mark Stavrowsky, Matthew Stavrowsky, Lesa Delisi, Mary Luttrell, Luke Stavrowsky, and Rachel Hurst; 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 4311 Small Drive, Austin, Texas, on June 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM. A Holy Rosary will precede the Mass at 9:15 AM. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute memorials to Operation Smile or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no reception. However, a display of Oleg's life and artwork will be in the narthex of the church. "We're like a group of planets that have lost their star."
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 31, 2020.