SLOAN, Olena Seay Olena Seay Sloan, 101, of Austin, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born in Graves County, Kentucky on June 5, 1918. She was the widow of William Alexander Sloan Jr. Olena and W.A. raised four children, Mary, Bill, Tom and Joe. Olena was a mom, grandmother and great-grandmother first and always. Olena and W.A. were active in University Avenue Church of Christ, from the mid 1940's until their deaths. A visitation will be held at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 North Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at the same location on October 5, 2019 at 10:00 am. Remembrances can be made to Central Texas Children's Home or Austin Graduate School of Theology. Obituary and guest book online at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 3, 2019