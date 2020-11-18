SPRAY, Oleta Leona Lee On November 12, 2020, at the age of 102, Oleta Leona Spray ended her journey on earth. She was born January 3, 1918 on a farm near Hennessey, OK, to Edward and Inez Lee. In grade school Oleta excelled in just about everything, including music, spelling and athletics. Her most embarrassing moment was when she touched middle C on the piano before sitting down to play in the recital, causing her to get 2nd place! In track, Oleta and her sister, Agnes, always won relays because "Aggie could run like a deer." Being a precocious student, Oleta graduated high school as Salutatorian. Known as the Class Poet, she enjoyed writing. Later her articles and poems could be found frequently in newspaper and magazine columns. When Bergstrom was an Air Force Base, she wrote a weekly faith article for the Bergstrom Gazette. While attending a Nazarene Church in Dover, OK, this pretty, petite teenager caught the eye of Cecil Spray, who became her high school sweetheart and lifelong partner in marriage. Their romance bloomed as they met in church on Sunday mornings, attended Sunday socials where they played games and sang songs, then back to Sunday evening worship services. She also taught Sunday school, a task she continued for over 50 years. The young girls in her class looked forward to Oleta's homemade oatmeal cookies every Sunday morning. In addition to baking, Oleta was known for her skills in gardening, growing vegetables and flowers in abundance. As the couple traveled extensively throughout the United States in their RV, she would always come home with seeds she had gathered along the way. Pictures of her prize-winning flowers, photographed by Cecil, were featured on calendars and in many Men's Garden Club publications. Oleta lived a life of integrity, honesty, and genuine faith. She was committed to a holy way of life. She had a right relationship with God and was an influence for good to many. Oleta is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Cecil; and her son, Austin Spray. She is survived by her son LTC (Ret.) Leigh Spray and his wife, Patsy of Leander TX; daughter-in-law, Donna Spray of Alto, NM; brother, Doyle Lee and his wife, Lawana of Sand Springs, OK. Due to the current pandemic, no services are planned.