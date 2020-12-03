CAZARES, Olga López You have heard the phrase, "A life well lived". No one is a finer example than Olga López Cazares. Olga passed away on Thursday November 26, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Austin, Texas to Norverto T López and Maria de Jesus Garza. Olga attended Palm School, Allen Junior High, Austin High and The University of Texas at Austin. After graduating from Seton School of Nursing run by the Daughters of Charity in 1955, she began her 45 year career as a Registered Nurse at Holy Cross Hospital until it closed, followed by Seton Hospital. She touched so many people's lives as a nurse and was loved by her coworkers. Nursing was her third love, followed by God, her husband and family. Olga met John A. Cazares and together they shared a full life for 56 years. From their marriage, they raised six children. Olga is survived by her six children; John L. Cazares, Leonard L. Cazares, Anna M. Cazares, Suzanne Plyler and husband John, Paula C. Masoumi and husband Khosrow, David L. Cazares and wife Tammy, Daughter-in-law Ginger Webb, her six grandchildren James K. Plyler, Steven A. Plyler and wife Linda, Behzad C. Masoumi, Liliana C. Plyler, Chia Webb-Cazares, Shahin C. Masoumi, Great grandchildren Behzad Pierre Masoumi, and Jett Franklin Plyler. She is preceded in death by her husband John Cazares, parents Norverto T. López and Maria de Jesus Garza, her paternal grandparents, Don José Maria López and Doña Luisa Treviño, her maternal grandparents Don Fransisco Salazar and Doña Tomasa Garza. The family wishes to thank her primary care Physician, Dr. Azim Shekarchi MD and home caregivers: Maria Hernandez, Susana Franco, and Maria Teresa Olivares for the unconditional love and care they gave to mom. We'd also like to thank our cousin Charlotte Mckelvey for bringing joy to mom with her weekly visits. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1206 E. 9th St., Austin, TX. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:30 p.m., following Rosary. Interment will follow at Oakwood Annex Cemetery, 1600 Comal St., Austin, Texas. (Covid guidelines will be followed at the services. Masks are required).



