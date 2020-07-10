PHARR JR., Oliver Ervin Oliver Ervin Pharr, Jr., 89, passed away Friday, May 29th, 2020 from complications of a fall after a brief hospital stay. Oliver, or O.E. as he was known by his friends and family, was born in Houston, Texas on August 2, 1930. He was born to Oliver Ervin Pharr, Sr., and Frances Bender Pharr. He was the eldest of 4 children. O.E. enlisted in the US Navy, serving from August 1951 through July 1954 during the Korean Conflict. He was part of the Air Transport Squadron 8, serving as an Airport Control Operator. He received 2 awards during his service in the Navy the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal, both of which he was extremely proud. O.E. met the love of his life, Janice Jester, at a CYO dance while they were both in high school in Houston. They married in 1953 during one of O.E.'s leaves of absence. They were married almost 67 years. After the service, O.E. went to work for Southern Pacific Railroad in Houston, then onto the Veterans Administration as Chief in the Data Center Processing Branch in Houston. The VA transferred him to Boston, then ultimately to Austin, Texas in 1970. He retired from the VA in 1991. O.E. dedicated himself to service in God's work, in whatever way he was led. Because of this dedication, he faithfully volunteered with the Boy Scouts Troop 89, St. Louis Catholic Church and the St. Vincent De Paul Society. O.E. is preceded in death by his parents Oliver Pharr, Sr and Frances Bender Pharr, brother Bill Pharr and son Dana Wayne Pharr. O.E. leaves to cherish his memory his faithful and loving wife of almost 67 years, Janice Jester Pharr, along with daughter-in-law Laura Flach Pharr, sons Mark Ervin Pharr, and wife Karen, Gregory Allen Pharr, and wife Rose and Bradley Stephen Pharr, and wife Tami. He also leaves 4 grandchildren, Abby Pharr, Drake Pharr, Dustin Showalter and Jordan Showalter Balding and husband Chris. He also leaves 2 great-grandsons, Ollie Balding and Miles Balding. O.E. is also survived by a sister, Linda Pharr Fulks and husband Donny, sister-in-law Barbara Pharr, brother Ronald Pharr and wife Dee and sister-in-law Jean Jester Court and husband Charles. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. For those who would like to send Janice condolences, please mail cards to Janice Pharr, c/o Brookdale NW Hills, 5715 Mesa Drive, Austin, TX 78731.



