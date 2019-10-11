Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Monsignor Oliver F. Johnson


1937 - 2019
Monsignor Oliver F. Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON, Monsignor Oliver F. Rev. Msgr. Oliver F. Johnson, a Catholic priest for 57 years, died on October 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas at the age of 82. He was born on January 10, 1937 in Carlow, Ireland to Michael and Mary (Malone) Johnson. He received his education from the Irish Christian Brothers at Carlow and completed his studies at St. Patrick's Seminary. Msgr. Johnson was ordained for the Diocese of Southwork in Ireland on June 9, 1962. He had served in Ireland and England as well as in the missions of South America with the Irish Columban Fathers. He came to the Diocese of Austin in 1968 and was incardinated in 1970. In the Diocese of Austin, he served in the parishes of St. Mary of the Assumption in West, St. Mary in Taylor, St. Louis King of France in Austin, St. Luke in Temple, Christ the King in Belton, and was the founding pastor of St. Catherine of Siena in Austin, from which he retired in 2008. He was also director of the Diocesan Family Life Program, was a member of the diocesan Senate, Priests' Personnel Committee and the Committee for Continuing Education of Priests. In 2001 he received the title of "Chaplain to His Holiness" by Pope John Paul II. Msgr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Renee and his brothers Michael, Donal, Patrick, Harry, Clarence and Sean. Visitation will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 4800 Convict Hill Rd., Austin on October 13 at 6:30 p.m.; Vigil and Rosary follows at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on October 14 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 6300 W. William Cannon Dr., Austin. Reception will follow the interment at St. Catherine of Siena. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 11, 2019
