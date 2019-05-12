Services Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home 14501 North Ih-35 Pflugerville , TX 78660 (512) 251-4118 Resources More Obituaries for Ollie Christensen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ollie Christensen

Obituary Condolences Flowers CHRISTENSEN, Ollie Ollie was the youngest surviving child of 10 of the 13 children born to Fruzie Anna (Wrather) Vaughter and Thomas Houston Vaughter, on May 4, 1930 in Rutherford County, TN. She attended the local school system, then began employment as a sales clerk at Charles Department Store, while attending Knox Business College at night, and quickly rose to the position of Head Bookkeeper. In 1950, Ollie was introduced by a mutual friend to the love of her life Nevin G. Christensen "Chris". Chris was a USAF pilot and became stationed in Korea; upon his return, he drove to see Ollie in his snazzy yellow Oldsmobile convertible, proposed to her to which she responded, "Yes!". They married on March 13, 1952 and Ollie started her new life as a military wife. They began married life in Laredo, TX, where Chris was assigned as a jet flight instructor and their first daughter Jeanne was born. Ollie then accompanied her husband to Germany on assignment with the 36th Tactical Fighter Wing, where they had their second daughter Cindy. While in Europe, Ollie toured many of the continental countries. Upon returning stateside, her life as a military wife took Ollie to many beautiful states; her favorites being: Nevada, Virginia, Missouri, Alabama, Tennessee, Kansas, and of course Texas where she was a part of the Austin community for 48 years. Ollie was employed in Austin by both the local Volkswagen and Pontiac car dealerships before becoming Secretary to the Vice President of Calcasieu Lumber Company a position she held until she and Chris began a new chapter in their lives as early retirees. Our girl was a true social butterfly, who never met a stranger and had many passions in life including: furthering her education at various Universities throughout many moves around the country, ballroom and polka dancing, ceramics, music, sewing, as a volunteer with the PTA, being a Brownie troupe leader, teaching Vacation Bible School, and an interest in natural/holistic health. Ollie passed away as a result of complications of vascular dementia. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Brush Country Nursing Facility for the excellent and heartfelt care they provided to Ollie over the last several years she resided in their facility, as well as the compassionate care provided to her by Altus Hospice. Ollie was preceded in death by her daughter Jeanne (2018), and leaves as survivors her husband of 67 years Chris, daughter Cindy Bailey, granddaughter Amy Starling and spouse Henry, great granddaughter Caitlin, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Our sweet, beautiful, vivacious Ollie, how shall we go on without you??? Until we meet again dear soul, you shall forever be in our thoughts and hearts. A Visitation for family and friends will be conducted on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. A Graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Cook Walden Memorial Hill, 14051 N. Interstate Highway 35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer you make a donation to the . Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 12, 2019