YOUNG, Ollie Edwin Ollie Edwin Young, age 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Ascension Seton Williamson Medical Center, surrounded by family. He was born July 5, 1943 in Lamesa, Texas to Calvin and Wilma Young. After graduating from Loop High School in 1961, Edwin studied at Tarleton and Lubbock Christian University while delivering mail for the post office in Stephenville and Brownfield. During this time, he also began selling insurance and preaching for the Church of Christ; his ministry led him to Wellman, Lometa, McGregor, Luling, Goldthwaite, and back to Lometa. Edwin was an active member of these communities, serving as a trustee on the Lometa ISD School Board, and as a deacon and elder of the Lometa Church of Christ, where he oversaw many of the church's missionary trips to Mexico. His love for helping others and for telling stories greatly contributed to his success in serving. In 1992, Edwin married Maricruz. During their 27 years of marriage, they lived in Austin, Hutto, and finally Georgetown. Edwin continued to serve his customers during these years, often times over a cup of coffee or a game of dominoes, sometimes just by listening. In addition to visiting with his customers, Edwin enjoyed fishing with Alfonso and Vanessa, traveling to Mexico, working in the yard, planting yellow roses for Vanessa, and spending time with all of his family and friends. If he wasn't able to visit them, Edwin could always be counted on to bring a laugh to his many friends and family on Facebook. He faithfully served his Lord as a member of Gabriel Oaks Church of Christ in Georgetown. Edwin is survived by his wife Maricruz, their son Mario Alfonso Young and wife Katie-Grace; their daughter Vanessa Flippin and husband Jeremy; daughter Renee Young; daughter Kim Bernal; son David Young and wife Tammy; brother Delton Young; sister Vivian Renfro and husband Ken; brother Earnest Young and wife Lanette; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilma and Calvin Young; brothers C.L. Young and Ray Young; and sister Sharon White. We will celebrate Edwin's life at Georgetown Church of Christ, 1525 W University Avenue, Georgetown, Texas on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 18, 2019