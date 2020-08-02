BIBLE, Ollie McCann April 10, 1923 July 26, 2020 Ollie McCann Bible passed away at her home on Sunday, July 26, at 97. Born to Jewel and Roscoe McCann, she was the middle child of three sisters, always known as the "McCann girls." Ollie grew up in Georgetown, Texas and moved to Austin with her sisters, Melody and Pat at the beginning of WWII, where she remained for her entire life. She was extremely proud of her Austin heritage and was more than happy to "discuss" that with you. While living with her sisters, she met a young army lieutenant, Philip L. Bible, Jr. upon his return from the war. On November 16, 1948, Ollie married Phil and they spent 46, loving years together until his death in 1995. Ollie began her working career with the Texas Department of Insurance and then moved on to work for both the Texas House of Representatives and the Texas Senate. But her true, working passion began when she decided to become a real estate broker. Ollie spent almost 50 years selling residential real estate, most of that time associated with Amelia Bullock Realtors (now Sotheby's). Many of the women she worked with at Amelia's became and remained her life-long friends. She was highly respected in the real estate community and was proud of her associations with her fellow colleagues and the clients she represented. At the young age of 93, Ollie decided it was time to hang-up her license, but never lost her interest in the Austin market and what was happening in the city she loved so dearly. While Ollie loved real estate, nothing could even come close to her love and her greatest accomplishments, her children, Pamela "Pam" and Philip "Flip." Her love knew no bounds when it came to them; their relationships unbreakable, unimaginable. Ollie believed that family was the fiber of life and not only did she say it, she lived it. Ollie was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband and her sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Bible Warren (Dale Lykins) and Dale's children, Jeryd Lykins, Coree Perez (Erik) and Avery Piaz (Joe); her son, Philip L. Bible, III (Gwyn) and their children, her beloved granddaughters Katherine "Angel" Bible and Sarah Jane "Doodle Bug" Bible; four nieces and one nephew; plus, a host of friends that would take several editions of the paper to list. The family would like to express their gratitude and heartfelt thanks to Stella Ubi, Ollie's companion and friend, for her love and commitment in providing the care that allowed Ollie to remain in her home and whom we could not have done without. Also, we would like to thank Dr. Kenneth Kroll for his compassionate care over these many years. Private, family services were held. The family plans on a celebration of Ollie's life in the future or in the words of Ollie, "as soon as this damn COVID mess is over." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Austin, TX 78759. While there is no filling of the void Ollie leaves behind, we are comforted to know she has arrived at the Pearly Gates and announced herself with her signature introduction, "My name is Ollie Bible, that's B-I-B-L-E, as in Holy," with a honey-baked ham and a quart of pimento cheese in tow. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
