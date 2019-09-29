|
|
GRAHAM, Oran F. Oran F. Graham, 87 of Austin, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Teresa Fenrich; brothers, Mitchell, Douglas and Donald, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Oran is preceded in death by his parents; Theodore and Lottie Graham; wife, Betty Graham and sisters, Irene, Lillian, and Minnie. Oran served in the U.S. Air Force, where he trained as an auto mechanic. He continued his career as a mechanic with Hams Auto after his discharge from the U.S. Air Force. Oran was a very hard working individual, making sure that any task he started was completed. When he wasn't tinkering with engines, Oran was building various structures, from sheds to small homes. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Cook- Walden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Austin Memorial Parks Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019