BARRS JR., Orangerine Rena "Spud" Orangerine Rena (Spud) Barrs, Jr., 46, of Austin, died Wednesday, February 6th. He was born in Austin, TX on September 17, 1972, a son of Orangerine Rena and Earlyne F. (Davis) and Barrs, Sr. Spud was an Educator in the Pflugerville I.S.D. and the proud husband of Amber Nicole (Brown) Barrs. The Celebration of his Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, February 16th at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church Under The Direction of Diakanios A House of Servents with Pastor A.J. Quinton, Sr. officiating. Those attending the services are asked to wear Royal Blue. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, February 15th Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Spud's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 10, 2019