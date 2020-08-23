HOWARD SR., Oscar B. Oscar B. Howard, Sr., 94, of Austin died Saturday, August 22nd. He was born in Creedmoor, TX on December 20, 1925, a son of the late Gennetta (Roberts) and Brady Howard. Oscar was the widower of Ruby Lee (Houston) Howard and a Charter Member of Freedom Home Baptist Church, Pastored by his son Rev. Oscar B. Howard Jr. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The Great Celebration of His Life Service will be under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.