GARZA JR., Oscar G. Oscar G. Garza Jr., 58, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 9, 2020, after a two year battle with liver cancer. He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin in 1984, and lived in Pflugerville, where he worked at Harte Hanks as a Database Administrator. While he hated the Austin traffic, he loved the city of the Texas Longhorns. He was an avid sports lover, and a diehard Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, and Longhorns fan. He was the most ethical, right fighter ever known by those who knew him. Gone too soon, he has left an amazing legacy- a great brother, amazing uncle, and a loyal friend to so many. No matter how old he got, he would greet those close to him not by name, but with "fart knocker" and other silly names that he would make up on the spot. He was a big kid, and oh so smart! Oscar is survived by his mother, Elia Garza and his siblings, Pearl (Adolfo) Beltran, David (Glenda) Garza, Bea Garza, Jaime (Elvia) Garza, Patricia (Chris) Armitage, and Jessica (David) Garza. Oscar was a loving uncle to Angela Beltran, Jennifer Beltran, Vanessa Beltran, Stephanie Norris, Jaime Garza Jr., Natalie Garza, Valerie Garza, Andie Armitage and Cole Armitage. He will be dearly missed. The family will receive guests for a time of visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown with funeral services to follow at 2:00 P.M. Social distancing procedures will be in place for the visitation and funeral service. Oscar's last wishes were to donate to St. Jude and to The V Foundation in order to continue the fight against Cancer. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 14, 2020